Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering. Full cab including: roof, full front windshield with manual wiper, rear window, solid factory 1/2 doors with upper enclosures, heat and defrost, 2 speaker Bluetooth audio. 2 wheel drive/4 wheel drive with differential lock, e brake, horn, wench with fare lead, dump box, amber roof light, LED back up light, LED bumper lights, rear view mirror & side mirrors. Nice side x side!!!<br /><br />$9,900<br />Year    2020<br />Make    Kawasaki<br />Model    MULE 820 PRO-FXR EPS<br />Mileage    7545 mi<br />Engine    820 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Red and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2020 Kawasaki MULE

7,545 MI

Details Description

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kawasaki MULE

820 Pro FXR EPS

Watch This Vehicle
13145854

2020 Kawasaki MULE

820 Pro FXR EPS

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1762355210870
  2. 1762355211351
  3. 1762355211813
  4. 1762355212287
  5. 1762355212732
  6. 1762355213196
  7. 1762355213639
  8. 1762355214082
  9. 1762355214539
  10. 1762355215011
  11. 1762355215476
  12. 1762355215927
  13. 1762355216389
  14. 1762355216850
  15. 1762355217289
  16. 1762355217717
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,545MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 7,545 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering. Full cab including: roof, full front windshield with manual wiper, rear window, solid factory 1/2 doors with upper enclosures, heat and defrost, 2 speaker Bluetooth audio. 2 wheel drive/4 wheel drive with differential lock, e brake, horn, wench with fare lead, dump box, amber roof light, LED back up light, LED bumper lights, rear view mirror & side mirrors. Nice side x side!!!

$9,900
Year    2020
Make    Kawasaki
Model    MULE 820 PRO-FXR EPS
Mileage    7545 mi
Engine    820 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2020 Honda Foreman 520 Rubicon for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Honda Foreman 520 Rubicon 1 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 5,710 MI $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kawasaki MULE 820 Pro FXR EPS for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Kawasaki MULE 820 Pro FXR EPS 7,545 MI $9,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2020 Kawasaki MULE