2020 Kawasaki MULE

Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 7,545 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering. Full cab including: roof, full front windshield with manual wiper, rear window, solid factory 1/2 doors with upper enclosures, heat and defrost, 2 speaker Bluetooth audio. 2 wheel drive/4 wheel drive with differential lock, e brake, horn, wench with fare lead, dump box, amber roof light, LED back up light, LED bumper lights, rear view mirror & side mirrors. Nice side x side!!!
$9,900
Year 2020
Make Kawasaki
Model MULE 820 PRO-FXR EPS
Mileage 7545 mi
Engine 820 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
