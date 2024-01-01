Menu
2020 Mazda Miata MX-5

30,118 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

2020 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAB76L0413152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2020 Mazda Miata MX-5