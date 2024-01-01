Menu
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control, 17-inch Aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights with signature, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, RearView Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, ProPILOT Assist, Apple CarPlay integration, Android Auto compatibility, 8-inch touch-screen display, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6-way power drivers seat with 2-way power lumbar, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, NissanConnect 8 touch-screen display, SiriusXM Radio with 3-month subscription included, Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, Two USB ports and two USB-C ports, 6-speaker audio system, Active Noise Cancellation.

Financing Available 
Trades Welcome 
 
RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE 
 
- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI
- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection
- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty
- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas
- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail
- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax
- Every vehicle is undercoated
- Every vehicle is delivered for free
- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

2020 Nissan Altima

60,199 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2.5 SV AWD

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

60,199KM
VIN 1N4BL4DW6LN301228

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,199 KM

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control, 17-inch Aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights with signature, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, RearView Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, ProPILOT Assist, Apple CarPlay integration, Android Auto compatibility, 8-inch touch-screen display, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6-way power driver's seat with 2-way power lumbar, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, NissanConnect 8" touch-screen display, SiriusXM Radio with 3-month subscription included, Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, Two USB ports and two USB-C ports, 6-speaker audio system, Active Noise Cancellation.


Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

