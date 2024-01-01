$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV AWD
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV AWD
Location
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
902-802-8727
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,199KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4BL4DW6LN301228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,199 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control, 17-inch Aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights with signature, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, RearView Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, ProPILOT Assist, Apple CarPlay integration, Android Auto compatibility, 8-inch touch-screen display, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6-way power driver's seat with 2-way power lumbar, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, NissanConnect 8" touch-screen display, SiriusXM Radio with 3-month subscription included, Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, Two USB ports and two USB-C ports, 6-speaker audio system, Active Noise Cancellation.
Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From New Wave Auto Sales
2015 Audi A3 1.8T Komfort 136,054 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Envision Premium AWD 52,080 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 96,101 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email New Wave Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
Call Dealer
902-802-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
New Wave Auto Sales
902-802-8727
2020 Nissan Altima