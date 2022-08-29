$9,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Polaris 600 XCR Switchback
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Listing ID: 9042310
- VIN: SN1DDL6P6LC712881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 5,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Mint condition! Financing available! This sled is like brand new. One owner! Very well maintained, it was a snow check so it has painted tunnel, painted track rails, decal package, Walker Evans shocks, track is studded , 137" in perfect condition. Reverse and electric start, heated hand and thumb warmers with hand guards. Sporty blacked out windshield. You won't find a cleaner sled! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL
Year
2020
Make
Polaris
Model
600 XCR Swithback
Mileage
5400 MILES
Engine
600 cc
Color
Red and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
