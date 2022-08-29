Menu
2020 Polaris 600 XCR Switchback

5,400 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

5,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9042310
  • VIN: SN1DDL6P6LC712881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Mint condition! Financing available! This sled is like brand new. One owner! Very well maintained, it was a snow check so it has painted tunnel, painted track rails, decal package, Walker Evans shocks, track is studded , 137" in perfect condition. Reverse and electric start, heated hand and thumb warmers with hand guards. Sporty blacked out windshield. You won't find a cleaner sled! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL

Year

2020

Make

Polaris

Model

600 XCR Swithback

Mileage

5400 MILES

Engine

600 cc

Color

Red and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

