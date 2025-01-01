$16,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Polaris Ranger 1000
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,710 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! financing available! Power steering. Full cab including: Polaris solid glass windshield with electric wiper, roof, rear window, vinyl side doors, rear view mirror & side mirrors, heater with defrost, Kenwood Bluetooth stereo with 2 roof speakers, wench with fare lead, aftermarket Raceline wheels with "like new" 30" tires, dump box. Real nice Ranger!!!
Year 2020
Make Polaris
Model Ranger 1000 EPS 4X4
Mileage 5710 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Green and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384