2020 Polaris Ranger 1000

<p>Excellent condition! financing available! Power steering. Full cab including: Polaris solid glass windshield with electric wiper, roof, rear window, vinyl side doors, rear view mirror & side mirrors, heater with defrost, Kenwood Bluetooth stereo with 2 roof speakers, wench with fare lead, aftermarket Raceline wheels with like new 30 tires, dump box. Real nice Ranger!!!<br /><br />$16,900<br />Year    2020<br />Make    Polaris<br />Model    Ranger 1000 EPS 4X4<br />Mileage    5710 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Green and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 5,710 MI

Vehicle Description

