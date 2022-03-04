Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

1,800 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

MAX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 XP EPS

MAX

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8540150
  • VIN: 4XARSZ996L8045612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 1,800 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- OFF ROAD SPECIAL 2020 Polaris Ranger XP MAX FULLY LOADED! AC/HEAT/NAV - 1800KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

 

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

 

(902) 890-0020 for Josh

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2020 Polaris Ranger ...
 1,800 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 132,783 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX
 76,711 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory