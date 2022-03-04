Menu
2020 Polaris Sportsman 570

2,900 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

4x4 Financing Available!!!

4x4 Financing Available!!!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8550839
  • VIN: 4XASEA578LA248346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Brand new rubber!, fully automatic, in and out 4x4. Real nice bike!!!

$8,900

Year

2020

Make

Polaris

Model

Sportsman 570 4x4

Mileage

2900 MILES (it is in miles)

Engine

570 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Red

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

