$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2020 Polaris Sportsman 570
4x4 Financing Available!!!
Location
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
2,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8550839
- VIN: 4XASEA578LA248346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Brand new rubber!, fully automatic, in and out 4x4. Real nice bike!!!
Year
2020
Make
Polaris
Model
Sportsman 570 4x4
Mileage
2900 MILES (it is in miles)
Engine
570 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Red
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
