2020 RAM 1500

39,000 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Express

2020 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7760406
  VIN: 1C6RR7KT1LS114361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**

ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $59,320

39,152 KM


This 2020 Ram 1500 Classic 1500 4x4 Crew Cab Express Blackout is powered by a 5.7L HEMI engine that is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This 1500 is equipped with keyless entry, rear view camera, halogen headlights, engine block heater, fog lights, cloth bucket seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Google Android auto, 20" wheels & much more. This Ram carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.

Financing @ 3.49% 

Zero $$$ Down

Stop Into Auto World Today!!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

