2020 RAM 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $55,495 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7807413

7807413 Stock #: 272858

272858 VIN: 1C6SRFMT0LN272858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 34,200 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Big Horn - Black Appearance Package Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Windows Sliding Rear Window Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.