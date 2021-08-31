Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

34,200 KM

Details Description Features

$55,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,495

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1635166256
  2. 1635166309
  3. 1635166310
  4. 1635166309
  5. 1635166309
  6. 1635166309
  7. 1635166309
  8. 1635166309
  9. 1635166310
  10. 1635166309
  11. 1635166309
  12. 1635166310
  13. 1635166310
  14. 1635166351
  15. 1635166351
  16. 1635166351
  17. 1635166352
  18. 1635166352
  19. 1635166353
  20. 1635166352
  21. 1635166352
  22. 1635166352
  23. 1635166352
  24. 1635166352
  25. 1635166352
  26. 1635166352
  27. 1635166352
  28. 1635166352
  29. 1635166352
  30. 1635166352
  31. 1635166352
  32. 1635166352
  33. 1635166352
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$55,495

+ taxes & licensing

34,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807413
  • Stock #: 272858
  • VIN: 1C6SRFMT0LN272858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,200 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- CLEAN 2020 RAM 1500 BIG HORN BLACK APPEARANCE - 34,200KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

 

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 890-0020 for Cal

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

 

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Big Horn - Black Appearance Package
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Sliding Rear Window
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2020 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 34,200 KM
$55,495 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX Spor...
 105,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 152,799 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory