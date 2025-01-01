Menu
2020 RAM 2500

148,025 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
BIG HORN /Great SHAPE, LIFTED / A/T TIRES / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / RUNNING GEAR FOR PLOW / Back UP CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START

12312590

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,025KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ7LG110672

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 333991
  • Mileage 148,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 RAM 2500