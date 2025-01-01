$42,900+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
BIG HORN /Great SHAPE, LIFTED / A/T TIRES / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / RUNNING GEAR FOR PLOW / Back UP CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,025KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ7LG110672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 333991
- Mileage 148,025 KM
2020 RAM 2500