2020 Subaru Outback

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 7807452

7807452 Stock #: 182806

182806 VIN: 4S4BTDACXL3182806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 2,550 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

