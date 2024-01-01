Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

34,868 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11396260
  2. 11396260
  3. 11396260
  4. 11396260
  5. 11396260
  6. 11396260
  7. 11396260
  8. 11396260
  9. 11396260
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,868KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTANC0LH242163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 42163
  • Mileage 34,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 31,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van for sale in Truro, NS
2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van 65,476 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van for sale in Truro, NS
2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van 54,586 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek