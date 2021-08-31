Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE / BACK UP CAM / HEATED SEATS /

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE / BACK UP CAM / HEATED SEATS /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1637420061
  2. 1637420062
  3. 1637420062
  4. 1637420062
  5. 1637420062
  6. 1637420062
  7. 1637420061
  8. 1637420061
  9. 1637420061
  10. 1637420062
  11. 1637420061
  12. 1637420061
  13. 1637420061
  14. 1637420061
  15. 1637420061
  16. 1637420062
  17. 1637420060
  18. 1637420062
  19. 1637420062
  20. 1637420061
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7921842
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE2LP145990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2020 Toyota Corolla LE FWD

CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Gray16'' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Odometer is Only 22,810 kilometers!

All Factory Warranty Still On This Corolla!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 121,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio LX / CL...
 59,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 175,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory