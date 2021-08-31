Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $24,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7921842

7921842 VIN: 5YFBPRBE2LP145990

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

