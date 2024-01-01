Menu
New Price! Recent Arrival! 2020 Toyota RAV4 Trail Trail AWD | Zacks Certified Certified. 8-Speed Automatic AWD Lunar Rock/Ice Edge Roof 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC

AWD, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 19 Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Connected Services by Toyota, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote, Rain sensing wipers, RAV4 Trail Grade, Remote keyless entry, Safety Connect, SofTex Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.

Certification Program Details: Fully Reconditioned | Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! Youre approved! We work with you. Together well find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
Awards:
 * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
With 22 lenders available Zacks Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2020 Toyota RAV4

83,531 KM

$35,949

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

2020 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$35,949

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,531KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV8LW089907

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 89907
  • Mileage 83,531 KM

New Price! Recent Arrival! 2020 Toyota RAV4 Trail Trail AWD | Zacks Certified Certified. 8-Speed Automatic AWD Lunar Rock/Ice Edge Roof 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC


AWD, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 19 Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Connected Services by Toyota, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote, Rain sensing wipers, RAV4 Trail Grade, Remote keyless entry, Safety Connect, SofTex Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.

Certification Program Details: Fully Reconditioned | Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

$35,949

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2020 Toyota RAV4