$48,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
89,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9234481
- Stock #: 1345
- VIN: 2t3dwrfv8lw090666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1345
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3