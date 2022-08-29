Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

86,767 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1662045786
  2. 1662045807
  3. 1662045830
  4. 1662045830
  5. 1662045830
  6. 1662045830
  7. 1662045830
  8. 1662045830
  9. 1662045830
  10. 1662045830
  11. 1662045848
  12. 1662045849
  13. 1662045848
  14. 1662045849
  15. 1662045849
  16. 1662045849
  17. 1662045849
  18. 1662045849
  19. 1662045849
  20. 1662045849
  21. 1662045849
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,767KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9014701
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX8LM101059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,767 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- EXCELLENT 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - 86767KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

 

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

 

(902) 890-0020 for Josh

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2022 AMO 6.8'x 16' U...
 0 KM
$8,644 + tax & lic
2022 AMO 6.8'x 16' U...
 0 KM
$6,244 + tax & lic
2022 AMO 6.8' x 14' ...
 0 KM
$6,544 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory