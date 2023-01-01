Menu
2021 Audi Q3

80,271 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

45 Progressiv

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557093
  • Stock #: 96762
  • VIN: WA1EECF35M1096762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 96762
  • Mileage 80,271 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

