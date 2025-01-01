$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD
2021 Buick Enclave
Essence AWD
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,038KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW4MJ168840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,038 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2022 RAM ProMaster City Cargo Van Cargo Van 76,101 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 17,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Tucson TREND AWD 50,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2021 Buick Enclave