<p>Excellent condition,Financing available,Full Cab model,power steering,roof,full side doors with power windows,full glass windshield that opens,windshield wiper w washer,rear glass window,front bumper with LED light bar,wench,tilt box,rear view mirror,heat and AC,tilt steering,fully automatic,real nice Defender<br /><br />$22,900<br />Year    2021<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    Defender HD10 Limited Full Cab<br />Mileage    3924 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Blue<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2021 Can-Am Defender HD10

3,924 MI

Details Description

$22,900

2021 Can-Am Defender HD10

2021 Can-Am Defender HD10

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$22,900

Excellent condition,Financing available,Full Cab model,power steering,roof,full side doors with power windows,full glass windshield that opens,windshield wiper w washer,rear glass window,front bumper with LED light bar,wench,tilt box,rear view mirror,heat and AC,tilt steering,fully automatic,real nice Defender

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

