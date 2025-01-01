$22,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Can-Am Defender HD10
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$22,900
Vehicle Details
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,924 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,Financing available,Full Cab model,power steering,roof,full side doors with power windows,full glass windshield that opens,windshield wiper w washer,rear glass window,front bumper with LED light bar,wench,tilt box,rear view mirror,heat and AC,tilt steering,fully automatic,real nice Defender
Year 2021
Make Can Am
Model Defender HD10 Limited Full Cab
Mileage 3924 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384