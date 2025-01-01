$21,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Mileage 2,800 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Power steering, full cab enclosure with heater. Roof, glass front windshield, rear window, side window enclosures, windshield wiper with washer, rear view mirror,side mirrors, lower door enclosures, LED roof light, LED front light, gas Foxx shocks, rear cargo box, blacked ot Can Am wheels with good rubber.Nice side x side!!!!
$21,900
Year 2021
Make Can Am
Model Maverick X3 TURBO DS
Mileage 2800 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384