Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Power steering, full cab enclosure with heater. Roof, glass front windshield, rear window, side window enclosures, windshield wiper with washer, rear view mirror,side mirrors, lower door enclosures, LED roof light, LED front light, gas Foxx shocks, rear cargo box, blacked ot Can Am wheels with good rubber.Nice side x side!!!!

$21,900
Year    2021
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 TURBO DS
Mileage    2800 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

2,800 MI

Details Description

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,800MI

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Mileage 2,800 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Power steering, full cab enclosure with heater. Roof, glass front windshield, rear window, side window enclosures, windshield wiper with washer, rear view mirror,side mirrors, lower door enclosures, LED roof light, LED front light, gas Foxx shocks, rear cargo box, blacked ot Can Am wheels with good rubber.Nice side x side!!!!

$21,900
Year    2021
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 TURBO DS
Mileage    2800 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2020 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 for sale in Truro, NS
2020 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3 2,831 MI $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 3,848 MI $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Can-Am Defender HD10 2,613 MI $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-XXXX

902-899-2384

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2021 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000