2021 CF Moto 600 C Force
4x4 Financing Available!!
Location
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8550836
- VIN: LCELDUZUZAXM60136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 400 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 400 miles!!! Financing available! Remainder of 5 year warranty still valid! Winch,power steering, fully automatic. This bike is basiclly like brand new!!! Contact Mike (902) 899-2384
Year
2021
Make
CF MOTO
Model
600 C Force 4x4
Mileage
400 MILES ( in miles)
Engine
600 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Silver
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
