2021 CF Moto 600 C Force

400 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

4x4 Financing Available!!

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

  • Listing ID: 8550836
  • VIN: LCELDUZUZAXM60136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 400 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 400 miles!!! Financing available! Remainder of 5 year warranty still valid! Winch,power steering, fully automatic. This bike is basiclly like brand new!!! Contact Mike (902) 899-2384

