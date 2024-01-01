$13,900+ tax & licensing
2021 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,038 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,Fuel Cab including Heater,roof,windshield,rear window,doors with lower inserts,upper soft windows,side mirrors,LED roof light bar,front bumper,wench,rear bumper,gas shocks,rock sliders,mag wheels with new 30in Carnivore tires,rear cargo box,LED wipe lights,
Year 2021
Make CF MOTO
Model Z Force 950 Sport EPS
Mileage 3038 mi
Engine 950 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
