$94,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
ZL1 Coupe Pristine Condition
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$94,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,203KM
VIN 1G1FK1R67M0105487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1948
- Mileage 4,203 KM
Vehicle Description
Here we have a Stunning 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 coming with a Supercharged 6.2L V8! This car is in Pristine condition and only has 4,000 Kms on it! It comes equipped with Beautiful Alloy Wheels with ZL1 Calipers, Quad Exhaust that sounds unbelievable, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Vented Carbon Fiber Hood, Sunroof, Recaro Seats, Bose Sound System, Navigation, Back Up Camera, AC, All Power Options, Push To Start, Leather/Cloth Seats, Touch Screen Display, Fog Lights, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Driving Modes, Collision Warning, USB Port. This car is Mint!!! List Price: $94,999.
This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
