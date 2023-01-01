2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 2 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10068900

10068900 Stock #: 03416

03416 VIN: 1GCUYEED4MZ303416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 30,252 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.