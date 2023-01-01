Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,252 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

RST

Location

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10068900
  • Stock #: 03416
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED4MZ303416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 167,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Sp...
 118,938 KM
$22,887 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 24,930 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

