Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

66,996 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab 147" LT

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1691601937
  2. 1691601937
  3. 1691601937
  4. 1691601937
  5. 1691601937
  6. 1691601937
  7. 1691601937
  8. 1691601937
  9. 1691601937
  10. 1691601937
  11. 1691601935
  12. 1691601935
  13. 1691601936
  14. 1691601936
  15. 1691601935
  16. 1691601936
  17. 1691601959
  18. 1691601959
  19. 1691601959
  20. 1691601959
  21. 1691601937
  22. 1691601937
  23. 1691601936
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,996KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280148
  • Stock #: 321017
  • VIN: 1GCRYDED3MZ321017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 66,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 66,996 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 79,327 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 94,100 KM
$44,495 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory