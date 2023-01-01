2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $44,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 9 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10280148

10280148 Stock #: 321017

321017 VIN: 1GCRYDED3MZ321017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 66,996 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.