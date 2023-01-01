$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147" LT
Location
JG Financing & Auto Sales
8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
66,996KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10280148
- Stock #: 321017
- VIN: 1GCRYDED3MZ321017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 66,996 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9