2021 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001137
- Mileage 81,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2021 Ford Escape SE, available now at Auto World Truro! This sleek gray SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable cloth seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With only 81,772km on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, heated front seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in WiFi hotspot, and a premium sound system with AM/FM radio and satellite radio. Safety is a top priority in this Escape, with features like lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and stability control keeping you secure on the road.
Here are five of the most enticing features:
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Keyless Entry and Start: Unlock and start your Escape with ease, leaving your keys in your pocket.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Lane Departure Warning: Stay safely within your lane with audible and visual alerts.
- WiFi Hotspot: Keep everyone connected on the go with a built-in internet connection.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a practically brand new 2021 Ford Escape SE. Visit Auto World Truro today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
