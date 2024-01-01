Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2021 Ford Escape SE, available now at Auto World Truro! This sleek gray SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable cloth seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With only 81,772km on the odometer, this Escape is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and start, heated front seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in WiFi hotspot, and a premium sound system with AM/FM radio and satellite radio. Safety is a top priority in this Escape, with features like lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and stability control keeping you secure on the road.</p><p>Here are five of the most enticing features:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Start:</strong> Unlock and start your Escape with ease, leaving your keys in your pocket.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Warning:</strong> Stay safely within your lane with audible and visual alerts.</li><li><strong>WiFi Hotspot:</strong> Keep everyone connected on the go with a built-in internet connection.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a practically brand new 2021 Ford Escape SE. Visit Auto World Truro today for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
81,772KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G60MUA71600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001137
  • Mileage 81,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

2021 Ford Escape