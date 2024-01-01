Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 GMC Canyon

34,062 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Canyon

Elevation Standard

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Canyon

Elevation Standard

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11269400
  2. 11269400
  3. 11269400
  4. 11269400
  5. 11269400
  6. 11269400
  7. 11269400
  8. 11269400
  9. 11269400
  10. 11269400
  11. 11269400
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTH6BEN6M1178271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,062 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Toyota RAV4 120,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 52,769 KM $34,598 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru ASCENT Onyx for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Subaru ASCENT Onyx 45,904 KM $41,888 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Canyon