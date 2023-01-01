Menu
2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide

3,100 KM

Details Description

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

FINANCING AVAILABLE

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

3,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10029672
  • VIN: 5HD1KHC36MB634420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 3,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition! financing available! Big radius Vance & Hines pipes, fuel programmer, quick detach/ color match rear trunk, Low Boy HD custom seat, 12" Big Radius blacked out Apes, highway pegs, drivers backrest mount,big screen stereo with navigation, cruise control. This bike comes with the new 107 Milwalkee engine! Super nice Road Glide!

Year

2021

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Road Glide

Mileage

3100 km

Engine

107 ci

Color

Red

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
