2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
- Listing ID: 10029672
- VIN: 5HD1KHC36MB634420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 3,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition! financing available! Big radius Vance & Hines pipes, fuel programmer, quick detach/ color match rear trunk, Low Boy HD custom seat, 12" Big Radius blacked out Apes, highway pegs, drivers backrest mount,big screen stereo with navigation, cruise control. This bike comes with the new 107 Milwalkee engine! Super nice Road Glide!
Year
2021
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Road Glide
Mileage
3100 km
Engine
107 ci
Color
Red
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
