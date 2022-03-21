Menu
2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide

59,000 KM

Details Description

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide

2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Financing Available

2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8940217
  • VIN: 1HD1KBM17CB614676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, financing available! Cruise control, 18" apes, steel braided lines, custom grips, everything on bars is chromed out! painted inner faring, custom windshield with windshield bag, Billet axel covers, Screaming Eagle Mag Wheels, custom stereo with 4 Rockford Fosqate speakers, custom Billet fuel tank cover, 2 into 1 Python Pipe, breather kit with fuel download, rear mounting hardware for back rest. This bike looks and sounds amazing!!! CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY

$18,900

Year

2012

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide

Mileage

Engine

103 cc

Color

Red and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

