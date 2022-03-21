$18,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$18,900
- Listing ID: 8940217
- VIN: 1HD1KBM17CB614676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, financing available! Cruise control, 18" apes, steel braided lines, custom grips, everything on bars is chromed out! painted inner faring, custom windshield with windshield bag, Billet axel covers, Screaming Eagle Mag Wheels, custom stereo with 4 Rockford Fosqate speakers, custom Billet fuel tank cover, 2 into 1 Python Pipe, breather kit with fuel download, rear mounting hardware for back rest. This bike looks and sounds amazing!!! CONTACT MIKE AT (902) 899-2384 FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY
Year
2012
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide
Mileage
Engine
103 cc
Color
Red and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
