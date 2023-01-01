$CALL+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2021 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
29,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10390635
- Stock #: 1655
- VIN: 2hkrw2h23mh205330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
