2021 Honda CR-V

30,739 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H46MH233396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33396
  • Mileage 30,739 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Honda CR-V