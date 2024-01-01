$29,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Honda CR-V
LX
2021 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$29,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,020KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H22MH214326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,020 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Honda CR-V LX LX AWD | Zacks Certified Certified. CVT AWD Platinum White Pearl 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp
AWD, 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.
Certification Program Details: Fully Reconditioned | Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
AWD, 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.
Certification Program Details: Fully Reconditioned | Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 31,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van 65,476 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van 54,586 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,899
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2021 Honda CR-V