Recent Arrival! 2021 Honda CR-V LX LX AWD | Zacks Certified Certified. CVT AWD Platinum White Pearl 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp

AWD, 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel.

Certification Program Details: Fully Reconditioned | Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! Youre approved! We work with you. Together well find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.

With 22 lenders available Zacks Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2021 Honda CR-V

64,020 KM

$29,899

+ tax & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
64,020KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H22MH214326

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,020 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2021 Honda CR-V