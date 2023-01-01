$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
86,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1MU145370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45370
- Mileage 86,422 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
