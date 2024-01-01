Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

52,223 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Electric

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
52,223KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG0MU112582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,223 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

