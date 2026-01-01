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2021 Hyundai KONA

16,685 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED W/TWO-TONE ROOF FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14440279

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric PREFERRED W/TWO-TONE ROOF FWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG5MU135470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35470
  • Mileage 16,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2021 Hyundai KONA