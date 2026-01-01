$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric PREFERRED W/TWO-TONE ROOF FWD
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric PREFERRED W/TWO-TONE ROOF FWD
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
16,685KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG5MU135470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 35470
- Mileage 16,685 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2021 Hyundai KONA