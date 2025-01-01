2021 Kawasaki Teryx

$14,900+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, windshield, roof, rear window, half doors, rear view mirror, side mirrors, 4500 lb. wench, LED light bar, Foxx gas shocks, blacked out mag wheels, new IPT tires, front bumper, rear bed rails, storage boxes, rear bumper and hitch, dump box. Real clean and very well maintained bike!
Year 2021
Make Kawasaki
Model Teryx 800 EPS 4X4
Mileage 1707 km
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
