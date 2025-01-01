Menu
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, windshield, roof, rear window, half doors, rear view mirror, side mirrors, 4500 lb. wench, LED light bar, Foxx gas shocks, blacked out mag wheels, new IPT tires, front bumper, rear bed rails, storage boxes, rear bumper and hitch, dump box. Real clean and very well maintained bike!<br /><br />$14,900<br />Year    2021<br />Make    Kawasaki<br />Model    Teryx 800 EPS 4X4<br />Mileage    1707 km<br />Engine    800 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Blue and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

2021 Kawasaki Teryx