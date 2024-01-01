Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-30

51,512 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11269412
  2. 11269412
  3. 11269412
  4. 11269412
  5. 11269412
  6. 11269412
  7. 11269412
  8. 11269412
  9. 11269412
  10. 11269412
  11. 11269412
  12. 11269412
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDY7MM234588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34588
  • Mileage 51,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Toyota RAV4 120,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE 52,769 KM $34,598 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru ASCENT Onyx for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Subaru ASCENT Onyx 45,904 KM $41,888 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-30