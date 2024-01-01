$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE 4WD
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE 4WD
Location
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
902-802-8727
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,711KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AJVAW8MU605748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B24-044
- Mileage 83,711 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Control (AWC), 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Rearview Camera, Integrated Rear Parking Sensors, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry And Push-Button Start, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows And Power Locks, USB Ports For Charging And Connectivity, Roof Rails For Added Cargo Capability, Privacy Glass For Rear Windows, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Cruise Control Functionality, AM/FM Radio With MP3 Compatibility, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rear Spoiler For Improved Aerodynamics, Front Fog Lights, Six-Speaker Audio System, Dual Front, Front-Side, And Curtain Airbags, Child Safety Locks On Rear Doors, LATCH System For Child Safety Seats, Fold-Flat Rear Seats For Expanded Cargo Space, Sporty Exterior Design, Available All-Season Tires, Climate-Controlled Glovebox, Easy-Access Rear Cargo Area, Multi-Information Display In The Instrument ClusterFinancing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From New Wave Auto Sales
2018 Nissan Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4WD 119,481 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte5 EX 125,876 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD 2.0T 129,248 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email New Wave Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
Call Dealer
902-802-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
New Wave Auto Sales
902-802-8727
2021 Mitsubishi RVR