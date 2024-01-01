2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>All-Wheel Control (AWC), 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Rearview Camera, Integrated Rear Parking Sensors, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry And Push-Button Start, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows And Power Locks, USB Ports For Charging And Connectivity, Roof Rails For Added Cargo Capability, Privacy Glass For Rear Windows, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Cruise Control Functionality, AM/FM Radio With MP3 Compatibility, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rear Spoiler For Improved Aerodynamics, Front Fog Lights, Six-Speaker Audio System, Dual Front, Front-Side, And Curtain Airbags, Child Safety Locks On Rear Doors, LATCH System For Child Safety Seats, Fold-Flat Rear Seats For Expanded Cargo Space, Sporty Exterior Design, Available All-Season Tires, Climate-Controlled Glovebox, Easy-Access Rear Cargo Area, Multi-Information Display In The Instrument Cluster</span></div><div>Financing Available </div><div>Trades Welcome </div><div> </div><div>RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE </div><div> </div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail</div><div>- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax</div><div>- Every vehicle is undercoated</div><div>- Every vehicle is delivered for free</div><div>- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well</div><br /><div><span><br></span></div>

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

83,711 KM

Details Description

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

Location

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,711KM
VIN JA4AJVAW8MU605748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B24-044
  • Mileage 83,711 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Wheel Control (AWC), 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Compatibility, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Rearview Camera, Integrated Rear Parking Sensors, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry And Push-Button Start, 18-Inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows And Power Locks, USB Ports For Charging And Connectivity, Roof Rails For Added Cargo Capability, Privacy Glass For Rear Windows, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, Cruise Control Functionality, AM/FM Radio With MP3 Compatibility, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rear Spoiler For Improved Aerodynamics, Front Fog Lights, Six-Speaker Audio System, Dual Front, Front-Side, And Curtain Airbags, Child Safety Locks On Rear Doors, LATCH System For Child Safety Seats, Fold-Flat Rear Seats For Expanded Cargo Space, Sporty Exterior Design, Available All-Season Tires, Climate-Controlled Glovebox, Easy-Access Rear Cargo Area, Multi-Information Display In The Instrument ClusterFinancing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From New Wave Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Nissan Titan Pro-4X Crew Cab 4WD 119,481 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte5 EX for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Kia Forte5 EX 125,876 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD 2.0T for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD 2.0T 129,248 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email New Wave Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
New Wave Auto Sales

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

Call Dealer

902-802-XXXX

(click to show)

902-802-8727

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

New Wave Auto Sales

902-802-8727

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR