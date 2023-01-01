Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Qashqai

88,151 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Qashqai

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 10672503
  2. 10672503
  3. 10672503
  4. 10672503
  5. 10672503
  6. 10672503
  7. 10672503
  8. 10672503
  9. 10672503
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW6MW428187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX 23,845 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Honda Civic Sport 60,542 KM $31,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Honda CR-V Touring 38,163 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Qashqai