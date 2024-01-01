2021 Polaris Ranger 1000

Menu
<p>Excellent condition,financing available,turf mode,roof,front bumper,dump box<br /><br />$11,900<br />Year    2021<br />Make    Polaris<br />Model    Ranger 1000 4X4<br />Mileage    3024 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Red<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition,financing available,turf mode,roof,front bumper,dump box

$11,900
Year    2021
Make    Polaris
Model    Ranger 1000 4X4
Mileage    3024 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

