$11,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,024KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,turf mode,roof,front bumper,dump box
$11,900
Year 2021
Make Polaris
Model Ranger 1000 4X4
Mileage 3024 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000