2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Brand New!!! In Stock NOW!!! Don't have to wait 10 weeks! Financing available! Full 1 year warranty!!! Color is White Lightening! Call Mike for details! (902) 899-2384$24,500Year2021MakePolarisModelRZR 1000 XP 4X4Mileage0 kmEngine1000 ccDrive4WDColorWhite LightningFuel Systemfuel injected
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2