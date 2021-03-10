Menu
2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

0 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

XP

XP

XP

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6731486
  • VIN: 3NSNAE998MF571341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Lightening
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New!!! In Stock NOW!!! Don't have to wait 10 weeks! Financing available! Full 1 year warranty!!! Color is White Lightening! Call Mike for details! (902) 899-2384

$24,500Year2021MakePolarisModelRZR 1000 XP 4X4Mileage0 kmEngine1000 ccDrive4WDColorWhite LightningFuel Systemfuel injected

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

