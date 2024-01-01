$18,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris RZR 900 EPS
Trail
2021 Polaris RZR 900 EPS
Trail
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,280KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3NSA5P879MN860300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 001115
- Mileage 1,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Aftermarket Bluetooth stereo
Aftermarket lift
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
2021 Polaris RZR 900 EPS