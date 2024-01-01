Menu
2021 Polaris RZR 900 EPS

1,280 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
1,280KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3NSA5P879MN860300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 001115
  • Mileage 1,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Aftermarket Bluetooth stereo
Aftermarket lift

