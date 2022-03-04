$11,900+ tax & licensing
2021 SOUTHLAND ROYAL CARGO
2021 SOUTHLAND ROYAL CARGO
14 ft
Location
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Used
- Listing ID: 8619425
- VIN: 2SFFH3119M156260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new!!! Financing available!! Fully enclosed cargo trailer. Great for ATV's , side x sides, snowmobiles etc. Tandem axel, drop down rear door, side door, electric brakes, 2" ball. Contact Mike (902) 899-2384
Year
2021
Make
SOUTHLAND
Model
Royal Cargo
Type
Car Hauler
Length
14 ft
Color
Red
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2