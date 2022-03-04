2021 SOUTHLAND ROYAL CARGO

$11,900 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619425

8619425 VIN: 2SFFH3119M156260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.