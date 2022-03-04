2021 SOUTHLAND ROYAL CARGO

Menu
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

14 ft

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Used
  Listing ID: 8619425
  VIN: 2SFFH3119M156260

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new!!! Financing available!! Fully enclosed cargo trailer. Great for ATV's , side x sides, snowmobiles etc. Tandem axel, drop down rear door, side door, electric brakes, 2" ball. Contact Mike (902) 899-2384

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

