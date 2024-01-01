$26,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Camry
SE
2021 Toyota Camry
SE
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,500KM
VIN 4T1G11AK9MU448958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1968
- Mileage 82,500 KM
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
