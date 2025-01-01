Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota Tacoma

72,678 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle
13053164

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 13053164
  2. 13053164
  3. 13053164
  4. 13053164
  5. 13053164
  6. 13053164
  7. 13053164
  8. 13053164
  9. 13053164
  10. 13053164
  11. 13053164
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,678KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1MX059133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59133
  • Mileage 72,678 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax Fwd 4dr Lt for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Chevrolet Trax Fwd 4dr Lt 16,372 KM $25,323 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Trail Boss for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Trail Boss 33,228 KM $48,599 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 37,802 KM $54,999 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2021 Toyota Tacoma