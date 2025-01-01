$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
Used
72,678KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1MX059133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59133
- Mileage 72,678 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
