Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Auto 94244KM - Features including heated seats, sunroof, air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-19b4c280-7fff-6b73-1c92-3af37671bbe3> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!</span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVIs for life! </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>APPLY TODAY!</span></p>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

94,244 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Watch This Vehicle
11966823

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline auto

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1732814424
  2. 1732814424
  3. 1732814424
  4. 1732814424
  5. 1732814424
  6. 1732814424
  7. 1732814423
  8. 1732814424
  9. 1732814424
  10. 1732814423
  11. 1732814424
  12. 1732814423
  13. 1732814423
  14. 1732814424
  15. 1732814423
  16. 1732814424
  17. 1732814424
  18. 1732814424
  19. 1732814424
  20. 1732814424
  21. 1732814423
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,244KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU9MM075618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 075618
  • Mileage 94,244 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Auto 94244KM - Features including heated seats, sunroof, air conditioning, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims.

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 211,060 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD 93,476 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 85,475 KM $44,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta