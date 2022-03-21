Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Manual

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1658509869
  2. 1658509913
  3. 1658509913
  4. 1658509913
  5. 1658509913
  6. 1658509913
  7. 1658509913
  8. 1658509913
  9. 1658509914
  10. 1658509913
  11. 1658509933
  12. 1658509933
  13. 1658509933
  14. 1658509933
  15. 1658509933
  16. 1658509933
  17. 1658509933
  18. 1658509933
  19. 1658509933
  20. 1658509933
  21. 1658509933
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8859497
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU1MM023884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- SUPER CLEAN 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Manual -28000KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

 

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

 

(902) 890-0020 for Josh

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 SLT 4x...
 67,500 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 44,000 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 151,045 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory