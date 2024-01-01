$31,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Defender HD10
Limited Max Full Cab
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,FULL Cab max 6 seater,heat,AC,full glass windshield with wiper and squirt,power windows,added fender flares,wench,front bumper with bush guards,rock sliders,rear view mirror,side mirrors,dump box,real nice bike
Year 2022
Make Can Am
Model Defender HD10 Limited MAX FULL CAB
Mileage 3914 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Camo
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
