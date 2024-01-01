2022 Can-Am Defender HD10

Menu
Details Description

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,financing available,FULL Cab max 6 seater,heat,AC,full glass windshield with wiper and squirt,power windows,added fender flares,wench,front bumper with bush guards,rock sliders,rear view mirror,side mirrors,dump box,real nice bike

$31,900
Year    2022
Make    Can Am
Model    Defender HD10 Limited MAX FULL CAB
Mileage    3914 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Camo
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

