Excellent condition! Financing Available. Has extended (Best) warranty until Jan 2025.power steering,Aftermarket 30 tires with SYSTEM 3 OFF ROAD blacked out wheels, winch, blacked out 1/2 windshield,Can Am 1/2 doors, roof, large rear quick detach Can Am trunk, rear Can Am window mesh, bluetooth sound bar. Real cool bike! call Mike for info at (902) 899-2384.

$16,900
Year    2022
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick Sport 1000R DPS
Mileage    3911 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

3,911 MI

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Sport R DPS

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Sport R DPS

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

3,911MI
Excellent Condition

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 3,911 MI

Excellent condition! Financing Available. Has extended (Best) warranty until Jan 2025.power steering,Aftermarket 30" tires with SYSTEM 3 OFF ROAD blacked out wheels, winch, blacked out 1/2 windshield,Can Am 1/2 doors, roof, large rear quick detach Can Am trunk, rear Can Am window mesh, bluetooth sound bar. Real cool bike! call Mike for info at (902) 899-2384.

$16,900
Year    2022
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick Sport 1000R DPS
Mileage    3911 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000