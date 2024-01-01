$16,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
Sport R DPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,911 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing Available. Has extended (Best) warranty until Jan 2025.power steering,Aftermarket 30" tires with SYSTEM 3 OFF ROAD blacked out wheels, winch, blacked out 1/2 windshield,Can Am 1/2 doors, roof, large rear quick detach Can Am trunk, rear Can Am window mesh, bluetooth sound bar. Real cool bike! call Mike for info at (902) 899-2384.
Year 2022
Make Can Am
Model Maverick Sport 1000R DPS
Mileage 3911 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384