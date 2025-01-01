2022 CAN AM Other

Menu
<p>Excellent condition,financing available,fully automatic with reverse,rear passenger seat mount,real cool bike<br /><br />$10,500<br />Year    2022<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    RYKER 600 ACE<br />Mileage    10100 km<br />Engine    600 cc<br />Color    Orange and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition,financing available,fully automatic with reverse,rear passenger seat mount,real cool bike

